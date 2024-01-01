Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 25.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 22498 - LOT #: 730 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2018 Ford EcoSport

238,777 KM

Details Description

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11416481
  2. 11416481
  3. 11416481
  4. 11416481
  5. 11416481
  6. 11416481
  7. 11416481
  8. 11416481
  9. 11416481
  10. 11416481
  11. 11416481
  12. 11416481
  13. 11416481
  14. 11416481
  15. 11416481
  16. 11416481
  17. 11416481
  18. 11416481
  19. 11416481
  20. 11416481
  21. 11416481
  22. 11416481
  23. 11416481
  24. 11416481
  25. 11416481
  26. 11416481
  27. 11416481
  28. 11416481
  29. 11416481
  30. 11416481
Contact Seller

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
238,777KM
VIN MAJ6P1UL3JC160105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22498
  • Mileage 238,777 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 25.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 22498 - LOT #: 730 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T 119,740 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford Escape XLT 291,268 KM $2,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-550 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-550 XLT 201,584 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport