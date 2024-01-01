Menu
2018 FORD EDGE SPORT AWD WITH 52553KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB, REMOTE START, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, PARKING WARNING AND MUCH MORE!

2018 Ford Edge

52,553 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge

Sport | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | PANO ROOF | REMOTE START

11998084

2018 Ford Edge

Sport | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | PANO ROOF | REMOTE START

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,553KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP3JBB45668

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 52,553 KM

2018 FORD EDGE SPORT AWD WITH 52553KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB, REMOTE START, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, PARKING WARNING AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD),Turbocharged,Intermittent Wipers,Heated Mirrors,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Privacy Glass,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rear Spoiler,ABS,Automati...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2018 Ford Edge