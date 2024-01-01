$18,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Sale
$18,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,877KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,877 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE WITH 145,877 KMS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control


Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Call Dealer
403-804-XXXX(click to show)




2018 Ford Escape