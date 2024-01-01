Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE WITH 145,877 KMS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS,</p>

2018 Ford Escape

145,877 KM

Details Description Features

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

  1. 1719092975
  2. 1719092975
  3. 1719092975
  4. 1719092975
  5. 1719092975
  6. 1719092975
  7. 1719092975
  8. 1719092975
  9. 1719092975
  10. 1719092975
  11. 1719092975
  12. 1719092975
  13. 1719092975
  14. 1719092975
  15. 1719092975
  16. 1719092975
  17. 1719092975
  18. 1719092975
Contact Seller
Sale

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,877KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,877 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE WITH 145,877 KMS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2016 Honda Odyssey SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Honda Odyssey SE 129,087 KM $23,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura MDX A-SPEC - 7 PASSENGERS - LOW KMS - FULLY LOADED for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Acura MDX A-SPEC - 7 PASSENGERS - LOW KMS - FULLY LOADED 59,800 KM $37,997 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento LX AWD - BACKUP CAMERA - ACTIVE - BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Kia Sorento LX AWD - BACKUP CAMERA - ACTIVE - BLUETOOTH 175,596 KM $15,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

403-804-XXXX

(click to show)

403-804-6179

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape