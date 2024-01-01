Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 10.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24499 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $15,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2018 Ford Escape

128,959 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11546652
  2. 11546652
  3. 11546652
  4. 11546652
  5. 11546652
  6. 11546652
  7. 11546652
  8. 11546652
  9. 11546652
  10. 11546652
  11. 11546652
  12. 11546652
  13. 11546652
  14. 11546652
  15. 11546652
  16. 11546652
  17. 11546652
  18. 11546652
  19. 11546652
  20. 11546652
  21. 11546652
  22. 11546652
  23. 11546652
  24. 11546652
  25. 11546652
  26. 11546652
  27. 11546652
  28. 11546652
  29. 11546652
  30. 11546652
  31. 11546652
  32. 11546652
  33. 11546652
  34. 11546652
  35. 11546652
  36. 11546652
  37. 11546652
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,959KM
VIN 1FMCU9J98JUB32495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24499
  • Mileage 128,959 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 10.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24499 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $15,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2007 Toyota Matrix for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Toyota Matrix 155,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Cadillac DTS for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Cadillac DTS 138,488 KM $3,200 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rio LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Kia Rio LX 87,583 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape