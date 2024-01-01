Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40677 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $13,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * TOW ENGINE DOES NOT START * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Ford Escape

108,330 KM

Details Description

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11886659
  2. 11886659
  3. 11886659
  4. 11886659
  5. 11886659
  6. 11886659
  7. 11886659
  8. 11886659
  9. 11886659
  10. 11886659
  11. 11886659
  12. 11886659
  13. 11886659
  14. 11886659
  15. 11886659
  16. 11886659
  17. 11886659
  18. 11886659
  19. 11886659
  20. 11886659
  21. 11886659
  22. 11886659
  23. 11886659
  24. 11886659
  25. 11886659
  26. 11886659
  27. 11886659
  28. 11886659
  29. 11886659
  30. 11886659
  31. 11886659
  32. 11886659
  33. 11886659
  34. 11886659
  35. 11886659
  36. 11886659
  37. 11886659
  38. 11886659
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,330KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD0JUC91815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40677
  • Mileage 108,330 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40677
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $13,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* TOW ENGINE DOES NOT START *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Nissan Kicks SV 141,942 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Kia Forte EX 83,973 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 45,605 KM $28,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape