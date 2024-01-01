Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL WITH 229949 KMS, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div>

2018 Ford Escape

229,949 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12019273

2018 Ford Escape

SEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 12019273
  2. 12019273
  3. 12019273
  4. 12019273
  5. 12019273
  6. 12019273
  7. 12019273
  8. 12019273
  9. 12019273
  10. 12019273
  11. 12019273
  12. 12019273
  13. 12019273
  14. 12019273
  15. 12019273
  16. 12019273
  17. 12019273
Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,949KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD5JUD10647

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 229,949 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL WITH 229949 KMS, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Turbocharged,Aluminum Wheels,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear Per...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2018 Ford Explorer Sport | PANO ROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Explorer Sport | PANO ROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START 104,257 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Escape Titanium REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION LEATHER 122,330 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF 25,579 KM $35,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape