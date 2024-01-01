$10,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
Used
229,949KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD5JUD10647
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 229,949 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL WITH 229949 KMS, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Turbocharged,Aluminum Wheels,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear Per...
