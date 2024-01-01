Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 33382 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $34,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Ford Expedition

120,786 KM

Details Description

$34,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11747211
  2. 11747211
  3. 11747211
  4. 11747211
  5. 11747211
  6. 11747211
  7. 11747211
  8. 11747211
  9. 11747211
  10. 11747211
  11. 11747211
  12. 11747211
  13. 11747211
  14. 11747211
  15. 11747211
  16. 11747211
  17. 11747211
  18. 11747211
  19. 11747211
  20. 11747211
  21. 11747211
  22. 11747211
  23. 11747211
  24. 11747211
  25. 11747211
  26. 11747211
  27. 11747211
  28. 11747211
  29. 11747211
  30. 11747211
  31. 11747211
  32. 11747211
  33. 11747211
  34. 11747211
  35. 11747211
  36. 11747211
  37. 11747211
  38. 11747211
Contact Seller

$34,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,786KM
VIN 1FMJK2AT7JEA31555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33382
  • Mileage 120,786 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33382
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $34,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 Chevrolet HHR LS for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Chevrolet HHR LS 116,986 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Ford Escape XLT 214,482 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW X5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 BMW X5 155,110 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Expedition