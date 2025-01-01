$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition
Limited Max
2018 Ford Expedition
Limited Max
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 136,942 KM
Vehicle Description
|
2018 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4
This full-size SUV offers a perfect blend of spaciousness, performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 engine delivering 375HP and 470 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for families seeking a versatile vehicle for both urban driving and long-distance travel.Features:
Seating for up to 8 with premium leather-trimmed upholstery
10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) system with Terrain Management for enhanced traction and control
20-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels with dark tarnish-painted pockets
Heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel for all-season comfort
Panoramic Vista Roof® for an open and airy cabin experience
B&O PLAY™ Premium Audio System with 12 speakers for immersive sound
SYNC® 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay®, and Android Auto™ integration
Rearview camera with parking sensors and hands-free, foot-activated liftgate for confident maneuvering
Safety: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane-Keeping System, and Adaptive Cruise Control
Ideal for those seeking a spacious, luxurious, and capable SUV with advanced features and robust performance.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
