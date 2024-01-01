Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 16.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 90857 - LOT #: 580 - RESERVE PRICE: $16,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2018 Ford Explorer

169,750 KM

Details Description

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10865571
  2. 10865571
  3. 10865571
  4. 10865571
  5. 10865571
  6. 10865571
  7. 10865571
  8. 10865571
  9. 10865571
  10. 10865571
  11. 10865571
  12. 10865571
  13. 10865571
  14. 10865571
  15. 10865571
  16. 10865571
  17. 10865571
  18. 10865571
  19. 10865571
  20. 10865571
  21. 10865571
  22. 10865571
  23. 10865571
  24. 10865571
  25. 10865571
  26. 10865571
  27. 10865571
  28. 10865571
  29. 10865571
  30. 10865571
  31. 10865571
  32. 10865571
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
169,750KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D88JGB20468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 90857
  • Mileage 169,750 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 16.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 90857 - LOT #: 580 - RESERVE PRICE: $16,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 RAM 1500 Limited 95,307 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 158,127 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Land Rover LR2 166,087 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer