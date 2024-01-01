$27,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
2018 Ford Explorer
Sport | PANO ROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START
2018 Ford Explorer
Sport | PANO ROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,257KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT4JGC46116
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 104,257 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD EXPLORER SPORT 4WD WITH 104257KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH. PUSH BUTTON START, THIRD ROW SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, VENTILATED SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE! .
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD), Turbocharged, Power Door Locks, Tow Hitch, Rain Sensing Wipers, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 Ford Explorer