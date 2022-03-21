Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

100,070 KM

Details Description Features

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

Contact Seller

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

100,070KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968948
  • Stock #: CM1034
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D81JGA10202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,070 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

2018 Ford Explorer X...
 100,070 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 75,224 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 23,858 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Call Dealer

587-500-XXXX

(click to show)

587-500-7998

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory