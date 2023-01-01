$34,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 9 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10056453

10056453 Stock #: E62114

E62114 VIN: 1FTFW1EG7JKE62114

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # E62114

Mileage 155,923 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.