2018 Ford F-150

193,869 KM

Details Description Features

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,869KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EB1JFD44811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D44811
  • Mileage 193,869 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2018 Ford F150 XL Super Cab

 

The 2018 Ford F-150 XL Super Cab offers a range of features. It includes standard safety features like AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™, airbags, and trailer sway control. Inside, it comes with basic SYNC® and a 4.2-inch display.

 

Features:

 

Comfortable Seating for 5

Bluetooth Connectivity

Sport Appearance Package

Power Windows

Power Doors

So Much More!

 

With these features, the F-150 XL Super Cab can be as fun and versatile as you want, depending on how you configure it.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2018 Ford F-150