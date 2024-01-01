$21,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XL 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D44811
- Mileage 193,869 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 Ford F150 XL Super Cab
The 2018 Ford F-150 XL Super Cab offers a range of features. It includes standard safety features like AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™, airbags, and trailer sway control. Inside, it comes with basic SYNC® and a 4.2-inch display.
Features:
Comfortable Seating for 5
Bluetooth Connectivity
Sport Appearance Package
Power Windows
Power Doors
So Much More!
With these features, the F-150 XL Super Cab can be as fun and versatile as you want, depending on how you configure it.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
