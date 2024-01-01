$39,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: Competitive pricing available - Contact us for details!
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Dealer: Fagan Family Automotive (AMVIC Licensed Dealer)
Details:
This 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat with the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost engine is ready to impress with its perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style. Here’s what makes it stand out:
- Spray-in box liner to protect your truck bed.
- Heated and cooled leather seats for all-season comfort.
- Push-button start for added convenience.
- Navigation system to guide you wherever the road takes you.
- 4 brand-new tires included prior to delivery for your peace of mind.
This vehicle is currently undergoing detailing to ensure it’s in immaculate condition for its next owner. New photos coming soon!
Don't miss this well-equipped and versatile truck—perfect for work or play!
Viewing: By appointment only.
Contact: Call or text us today to book your test drive!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - All Prices plus GST
Vehicle Features
