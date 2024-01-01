Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3>2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Loaded with Features!</h3><p><strong>Price:</strong> Competitive pricing available - Contact us for details!<br /><strong>Location:</strong> Calgary, Alberta<br /><strong>Dealer:</strong> Fagan Family Automotive (AMVIC Licensed Dealer)</p><p><strong>Details:</strong><br />This <strong>2018 Ford F-150 Lariat</strong> with the powerful <strong>3.5L EcoBoost engine</strong> is ready to impress with its perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style. Here’s what makes it stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Spray-in box liner</strong> to protect your truck bed.</li><li><strong>Heated and cooled leather seats</strong> for all-season comfort.</li><li><strong>Push-button start</strong> for added convenience.</li><li><strong>Navigation system</strong> to guide you wherever the road takes you.</li><li><strong>4 brand-new tires included prior to delivery</strong> for your peace of mind.</li></ul><p>This vehicle is currently undergoing detailing to ensure it’s in immaculate condition for its next owner. <strong>New photos coming soon!</strong></p><p>Dont miss this well-equipped and versatile truck—perfect for work or play!</p><p><strong>Viewing:</strong> By appointment only.<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> Call or text us today to book your test drive!</p><p> </p><p><em>AMVIC Licensed Dealer - All Prices plus GST</em></p>

2018 Ford F-150

108,769 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
11998378

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

  1. 1733710388
  2. 1733710388
  3. 1733710388
  4. 1733710388
  5. 1733710388
  6. 1733710388
  7. 1733710387
  8. 1733710387
  9. 1733710387
  10. 1733710387
  11. 1733710388
  12. 1733710388
  13. 1733710388
  14. 1733710388
  15. 1733710388
  16. 1733710388
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,769KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG5JKD90583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,769 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Loaded with Features!

Price: Competitive pricing available - Contact us for details!
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Dealer: Fagan Family Automotive (AMVIC Licensed Dealer)

Details:
This 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat with the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost engine is ready to impress with its perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style. Here’s what makes it stand out:

  • Spray-in box liner to protect your truck bed.
  • Heated and cooled leather seats for all-season comfort.
  • Push-button start for added convenience.
  • Navigation system to guide you wherever the road takes you.
  • 4 brand-new tires included prior to delivery for your peace of mind.

This vehicle is currently undergoing detailing to ensure it’s in immaculate condition for its next owner. New photos coming soon!

Don't miss this well-equipped and versatile truck—perfect for work or play!

Viewing: By appointment only.
Contact: Call or text us today to book your test drive!

 

AMVIC Licensed Dealer - All Prices plus GST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive

Used 2018 Ford F-150 for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford F-150 108,769 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic 120,250 KM $60,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV 88,489 KM $29,800 + tax & lic

Email Fagan Family Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-437-XXXX

(click to show)

403-437-6026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150