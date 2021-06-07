$34,990 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7241366

7241366 Stock #: 19406

19406 VIN: 1FTMF1EB3JKD76147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 19406

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport (STD) Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.