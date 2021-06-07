Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL w/ LIFTED / LOW KMS / 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XL w/ LIFTED / LOW KMS / 4X4

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7241366
  • Stock #: 19406
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EB3JKD76147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19406
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE LIFTED Ford F-150 XL comes loaded with a reliable 3.3L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, 4.2-inch display screen with back-up camera, automatic headlights, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, LIFT KIT, air conditioning and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2018 BMW 3 Series xD...
 43,000 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic Cpe...
 0 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 59,500 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory