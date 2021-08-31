Menu
2018 Ford F-150

39,047 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

XL

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,047KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8019729
  • Stock #: FL-0073
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EB5JKE61332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0073
  • Mileage 39,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

