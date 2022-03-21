$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 3 , 7 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8818475

8818475 Stock #: 41564

41564 VIN: 1FTFW1EG5JFA02667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41564

Mileage 233,715 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.