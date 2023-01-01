Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

206,786 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

  1. 9647695
  2. 9647695
  3. 9647695
  4. 9647695
  5. 9647695
  6. 9647695
  7. 9647695
  8. 9647695
  9. 9647695
  10. 9647695
  11. 9647695
  12. 9647695
  13. 9647695
  14. 9647695
  15. 9647695
  16. 9647695
  17. 9647695
  18. 9647695
  19. 9647695
  20. 9647695
  21. 9647695
  22. 9647695
  23. 9647695
  24. 9647695
  25. 9647695
  26. 9647695
  27. 9647695
  28. 9647695
  29. 9647695
  30. 9647695
  31. 9647695
  32. 9647695
  33. 9647695
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
206,786KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9647695
  • Stock #: 61198
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EGXJKC05836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 61198
  • Mileage 206,786 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 61198 - LOT #: 119 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2021 Toyota Corolla LE
 29,814 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue Sp...
 228,003 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Acura RSX
112,608 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory