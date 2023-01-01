Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

102,160 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew/Navigation/Rearview camera.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew/Navigation/Rearview camera.

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 9818914
  2. 9818914
  3. 9818914
  4. 9818914
  5. 9818914
  6. 9818914
  7. 9818914
  8. 9818914
  9. 9818914
  10. 9818914
  11. 9818914
  12. 9818914
  13. 9818914
  14. 9818914
  15. 9818914
  16. 9818914
  17. 9818914
  18. 9818914
  19. 9818914
  20. 9818914
  21. 9818914
  22. 9818914
  23. 9818914
Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818914
  • Stock #: 45967
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1JKC45976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2018 FORD XLT FX-4 CREW CAB 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats,Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Rear view camera/Air /Tilt /Cruise/Navigation/ Am/Fm Stereo/Power seat Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 102,160 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 89,855 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz M...
 150,102 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory