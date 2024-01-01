Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS *** *** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS *** APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA  INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.  FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL ( 587) 500-7998 IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!  AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP  | | | | | | For Sale: 2018 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty The 2018 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty is a powerful and versatile truck designed for those who need serious towing and hauling capabilities without sacrificing comfort and technology. Whether you're using it for work or recreation, the F-350 XLT offers a reliable and robust platform that can handle the toughest jobs. Features: Tow Hooks and Trailer Hitch SYNC® 3 Infotainment System Remote Start System The 2018 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty isn't just about power and capability; it also includes several fun and practical features that enhance the driving experience. Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

2018 Ford F-350

203,468 KM

$33,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

2018 Ford F-350

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$33,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,468KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3B62JEC84739

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,468 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

For Sale: 2018 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty

 

The 2018 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty is a powerful and versatile truck designed for those who need serious towing and hauling capabilities without sacrificing comfort and technology. Whether you’re using it for work or recreation, the F-350 XLT offers a reliable and robust platform that can handle the toughest jobs.

 

Features:

 

Tow Hooks and Trailer Hitch

Power-Adjustable Driver’s Seat

SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

Rearview Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist

Remote Start System

 

The 2018 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty isn't just about power and capability; it also includes several fun and practical features that enhance the driving experience.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty Available

Automatic Headlights

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$33,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2018 Ford F-350