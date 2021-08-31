Menu
2018 Ford Flex

63,263 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2018 Ford Flex

2018 Ford Flex

limited

2018 Ford Flex

limited

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7787490
  Stock #: 21T282A
  VIN: 2FMHK6DT6JBA20785

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 21T282A
  • Mileage 63,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? This Ford won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include heated front seats, delay-off headlights, front bucket seats, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint Application
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Equipment Group 300A
Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats
MONOCHROMATIC ROOF
Wheels: 19'' Painted Aluminum

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

