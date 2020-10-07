Menu
2018 Ford Focus

35,068 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Private Collection Auto

403-899-8878

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SE

2018 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Private Collection Auto

204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6

403-899-8878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,068KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6170424
  • Stock #: PCU807
  • VIN: 1FADP3K25JL306064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,068 KM

Vehicle Description

With confident handling and a tasteful interior, this 2018 Ford Focus offers many convenient options such as a back up camera, AC, Bluetooth connection, heated front seats, and much more! Equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and a six-speed automatic transmission, this Focus maintains its substantial feel while remaining an efficient and practical option for the road!

 

Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our trusted partners at Funx Automotive Repair. Please get in touch with any questions, viewing is by appointment only and we have full Covid-19 safety measures in effect to ensure a safe and worry free purchase experience. Located out of town ? We can assist with shipping and video walkthgroughs. Get in touch with any questions, financing and leasing availible on all units. AMVIC Licenced Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

