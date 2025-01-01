Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Fusion

105,945 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12777554

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1753118962112
  2. 1753118962727
  3. 1753118963153
  4. 1753118963590
  5. 1753118964019
  6. 1753118964474
  7. 1753118964943
  8. 1753118965411
  9. 1753118965864
  10. 1753118966291
  11. 1753118966808
  12. 1753118967244
  13. 1753118967706
  14. 1753118968187
  15. 1753118968637
  16. 1753118969152
  17. 1753118969621
  18. 1753118970123
  19. 1753118970572
  20. 1753118971044
  21. 1753118971522
  22. 1753118971984
  23. 1753118972493
  24. 1753118973001
  25. 1753118973436
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,945KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0hD1JR222258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22258
  • Mileage 105,945 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Clinic

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB 133,035 KM $7,350 + GST
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid 125,309 KM $21,900 + GST
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 191,649 KM $9,600 + GST

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

2018 Ford Fusion