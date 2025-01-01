$17,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2018 GMC Acadia
Denali LUXURY NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST PANORAMIC ROOF DRIVE MODES HEATED LEATHER SETAS
2018 GMC Acadia
Denali LUXURY NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST PANORAMIC ROOF DRIVE MODES HEATED LEATHER SETAS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$17,988
+ GST
Used
214,237KM
VIN 1GKKNXLS5JZ122130
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 214,237 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC ACADIA DENALI WITH AWD AND 214237 KMS. WITH LUXURY, LANE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD),Blind Spot Monitor,Power Door Locks,Rear Parking Aid,Cross-Traffic Alert,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Entry,Po...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2010 Volvo XC60 T6 201,998 KM $8,988 + GST
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER 186,695 KM $19,988 + GST
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH 194,619 KM $12,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$17,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 GMC Acadia