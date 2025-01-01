Menu
<div>2018 GMC ACADIA DENALI WITH AWD AND 214237 KMS. WITH LUXURY, LANE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2018 GMC Acadia

214,237 KM

$17,988

+ GST
2018 GMC Acadia

Denali LUXURY NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST PANORAMIC ROOF DRIVE MODES HEATED LEATHER SETAS

13191752

2018 GMC Acadia

Denali LUXURY NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST PANORAMIC ROOF DRIVE MODES HEATED LEATHER SETAS

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$17,988

+ GST

214,237KM
VIN 1GKKNXLS5JZ122130

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 214,237 KM

2018 GMC ACADIA DENALI WITH AWD AND 214237 KMS. WITH LUXURY, LANE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD),Blind Spot Monitor,Power Door Locks,Rear Parking Aid,Cross-Traffic Alert,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Entry,Po...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$17,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 GMC Acadia