$26,997+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$26,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 502348
- Mileage 204,719 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale: 2018 GMC Sierra Denali
This premium full-size pickup offers luxury, powerful performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine delivering 420HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and daily driving in style.
Features:
- Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
- 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation
- Rearview camera, front, and rear parking sensors
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
- Power sunroof, wireless charging, and Bose premium sound system
- Tow package with trailer brake controller
- Safety: forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring
Ideal for individuals seeking a powerful, luxury truck for both work and leisure.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666