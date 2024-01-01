Menu
Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine delivering 420HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and daily driving in style.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery</li><li>8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation</li><li>Rearview camera, front, and rear parking sensors</li><li>Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel</li><li>Power sunroof, wireless charging, and Bose premium sound system</li><li>Tow package with trailer brake controller</li><li>Safety: forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals seeking a powerful, luxury truck for both work and leisure.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p></div></div></div></div>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

204,719 KM

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,719KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ2JG502348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502348
  • Mileage 204,719 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

For Sale: 2018 GMC Sierra Denali

This premium full-size pickup offers luxury, powerful performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine delivering 420HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and daily driving in style.

Features:

  • Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
  • 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation
  • Rearview camera, front, and rear parking sensors
  • Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
  • Power sunroof, wireless charging, and Bose premium sound system
  • Tow package with trailer brake controller
  • Safety: forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring

Ideal for individuals seeking a powerful, luxury truck for both work and leisure.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2018 GMC Sierra 1500