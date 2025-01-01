2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=76><strong data-start=0 data-end=74>2018 GMC Sierra K1500 SLE – Upgraded, Well-Maintained & Ready to Work!</strong></p><p data-start=78 data-end=326>Don’t miss this tough and dependable<strong> </strong>2018 GMC Sierra K1500 5.3L V8 SLE, packed with upgrades and recent maintenance that make it stand out from the rest. This truck comes with a clean Carfax and is in excellent condition — ready for work or play!</p><p data-start=328 data-end=548><strong data-start=331 data-end=358>Upgrades & Performance:</strong><br data-start=358 data-end=361 /><strong data-start=363 data-end=386> Rear FOX suspension</strong> for enhanced ride quality and durability<br data-start=427 data-end=430 /><strong data-start=432 data-end=454 data-is-only-node=> Front leveling kit</strong> for a balanced, aggressive stance<br data-start=488 data-end=491 /><strong data-start=493 data-end=518> Upgraded rims & tires</strong> for superior grip and style</p><p data-start=550 data-end=765><strong data-start=553 data-end=586>Recent Maintenance & Repairs:</strong><br data-start=586 data-end=589 /><strong data-start=591 data-end=624> New front brake pads & rotors</strong><br data-start=624 data-end=627 /><strong data-start=629 data-end=661> New rear brake pads & rotors</strong><br data-start=661 data-end=664 data-is-only-node= /><strong data-start=666 data-end=683> New fuel tank</strong><br data-start=683 data-end=686 /><strong data-start=688 data-end=704> New oil pump</strong><br data-start=704 data-end=707 /><strong data-start=709 data-end=738> Coolant/anti-freeze flush</strong><br data-start=738 data-end=741 /><strong data-start=743 data-end=763> Fresh oil change</strong></p><p data-start=767 data-end=1033><strong data-start=770 data-end=787>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=787 data-end=790 /> 5.3L V8 power with smooth automatic transmission<br data-start=840 data-end=843 /> SLE trim with touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, and backup camera<br data-start=913 data-end=916 /> Dual-zone climate control<br data-start=943 data-end=946 /> Spacious crew cab with premium cloth interior<br data-start=993 data-end=996 /> 4x4 capability for all conditions</p><p> </p><p data-start=1035 data-end=1153 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>This<strong> </strong>Sierra K1500 SLE is ready to handle anything you throw at it. Call us today to schedule your test drive!</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

245,866 KM

Sierra 1500 SLE 5.3L V8

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
245,866KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

403-248-0245

