2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Sierra 1500 SLE 5.3L V8
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 245,866 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Sierra K1500 SLE – Upgraded, Well-Maintained & Ready to Work!
Don’t miss this tough and dependable 2018 GMC Sierra K1500 5.3L V8 SLE, packed with upgrades and recent maintenance that make it stand out from the rest. This truck comes with a clean Carfax and is in excellent condition — ready for work or play!
Upgrades & Performance:
Rear FOX suspension for enhanced ride quality and durability
Front leveling kit for a balanced, aggressive stance
Upgraded rims & tires for superior grip and style
Recent Maintenance & Repairs:
New front brake pads & rotors
New rear brake pads & rotors
New fuel tank
New oil pump
Coolant/anti-freeze flush
Fresh oil change
Key Features:
5.3L V8 power with smooth automatic transmission
SLE trim with touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, and backup camera
Dual-zone climate control
Spacious crew cab with premium cloth interior
4x4 capability for all conditions
This Sierra K1500 SLE is ready to handle anything you throw at it. Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Car Zone
403-248-0245