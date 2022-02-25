$54,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Crew Cab Short Box 4WD
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8359773
- Stock #: AA0580
- VIN: 3GTU2PEJ7JG508999
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Excellent condition 2018 GMC Sierra Denali featuring Leather Interior, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Cooled Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more great features!
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2