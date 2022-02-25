Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Denali Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8359773
  • Stock #: AA0580
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ7JG508999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA0580
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2018 GMC Sierra Denali featuring Leather Interior, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Cooled Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

