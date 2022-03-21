Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

72,101 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8729414
  Stock #: 22202A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22202A
  • Mileage 72,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD DBL CAB. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (Includes (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability. Not available with T*15743 models.) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCR) Sierra Fleet Convenience Package.), Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, and Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

