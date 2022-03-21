$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8729414
- Stock #: 22202A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 72,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD DBL CAB. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (Includes (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability. Not available with T*15743 models.) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCR) Sierra Fleet Convenience Package.), Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, and Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
