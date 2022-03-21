2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 7 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8789000

8789000 Stock #: 40894

40894 VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG187141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 40894

Mileage 173,737 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.