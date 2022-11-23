Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

125,651 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,651KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9442866
  • Stock #: 43169A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 125,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 2500HD comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10,000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), (GVWR 10,000 lbs. or above 330 hp [246.1 kW] @ 4600 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) machined aluminum includes 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Upgradeable to (PYR) 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum wheels or (PYU) 20" 5-spoke polished aluminum wheels.) (Upgradeable to (PYT) 18" (45.7 cm) painted steel wheels, (PYR) 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum wheels or (PYU) 20" 5-spoke polished aluminum wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), Trailer brake controller, integrated (Standard with (E63) pickup box. Available to order with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), and Tires, LT245/75R17E all-season, blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10 000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (GVWR 10 000 lbs. or above...

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

