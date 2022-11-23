$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9442866
- Stock #: 43169A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 125,651 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 2500HD comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10,000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), (GVWR 10,000 lbs. or above 330 hp [246.1 kW] @ 4600 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) machined aluminum includes 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Upgradeable to (PYR) 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum wheels or (PYU) 20" 5-spoke polished aluminum wheels.) (Upgradeable to (PYT) 18" (45.7 cm) painted steel wheels, (PYR) 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum wheels or (PYU) 20" 5-spoke polished aluminum wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), Trailer brake controller, integrated (Standard with (E63) pickup box. Available to order with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), and Tires, LT245/75R17E all-season, blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
