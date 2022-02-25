2018 GMC Sierra 3500

$36,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 2 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435286

8435286 Stock #: 34428

34428 VIN: 1GT52WCGXJZ273665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34428

Mileage 168,282 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.