$20,997+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT Diesel
2018 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT Diesel
Certified + E-Tested
$20,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 148618
- Mileage 154,555 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
This compact SUV combines fuel efficiency, comfort, and premium features. Equipped with a 1.6L turbo-diesel engine providing excellent torque and impressive fuel economy, it’s ideal for long-distance driving and daily commutes.
Features:
- Seating for 5 with leather-appointed seats
- 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera, remote start, and keyless entry
- Heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power liftgate and split-folding rear seats for added cargo versatility
- Safety: lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert
Perfect for those looking for an efficient, comfortable, and feature-packed SUV.
