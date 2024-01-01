Menu
This compact SUV combines fuel efficiency, comfort, and premium features. Equipped with a 1.6L turbo-diesel engine providing excellent torque and impressive fuel economy, it's ideal for long-distance driving and daily commutes.

Features:

Seating for 5 with leather-appointed seats
8" touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
Rearview camera, remote start, and keyless entry
Heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control
Power liftgate and split-folding rear seats for added cargo versatility
Safety: lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert

Perfect for those looking for an efficient, comfortable, and feature-packed SUV.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

2018 GMC Terrain

154,555 KM

$20,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT Diesel

2018 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT Diesel

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,555KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALWEU9JL148618

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 148618
  • Mileage 154,555 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

For Sale: 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel

This compact SUV combines fuel efficiency, comfort, and premium features. Equipped with a 1.6L turbo-diesel engine providing excellent torque and impressive fuel economy, it’s ideal for long-distance driving and daily commutes.

Features:

  • Seating for 5 with leather-appointed seats
  • 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
  • Rearview camera, remote start, and keyless entry
  • Heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power liftgate and split-folding rear seats for added cargo versatility
  • Safety: lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert

Perfect for those looking for an efficient, comfortable, and feature-packed SUV.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

2018 GMC Terrain