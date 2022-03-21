Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

201,767 KM

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Diesel NAVI BCAM PANO ROOF APPLE CAR PLAY BUILT IN WIFI

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Diesel NAVI BCAM PANO ROOF APPLE CAR PLAY BUILT IN WIFI

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

201,767KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8867876
  Stock #: 194896
  VIN: 3GKALUEU8JL194896

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 201,767 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC TERRAIN SLE DIESEL WITH 201767 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BUILT-IN WIFI, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 1.6L TURBO DIESEL DOHC 4-CYLINDER (137 hp [102.0 kW] @ 3750 rpm 240 lb-ft of torque [325.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tow Hooks,Turbocharged,Power Windows,Smart Device Integration,Power Windows,Driver Adjus...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

