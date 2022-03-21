$20,988+ tax & licensing
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE Diesel NAVI BCAM PANO ROOF APPLE CAR PLAY BUILT IN WIFI
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
201,767KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8867876
- Stock #: 194896
- VIN: 3GKALUEU8JL194896
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 201,767 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC TERRAIN SLE DIESEL WITH 201767 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BUILT-IN WIFI, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.6L TURBO DIESEL DOHC 4-CYLINDER (137 hp [102.0 kW] @ 3750 rpm 240 lb-ft of torque [325.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tow Hooks,Turbocharged,Power Windows,Smart Device Integration,Power Windows,Driver Adjus...
