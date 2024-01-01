Menu
Stock #: 49078 
Reserve Price: $15,800 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
* SINGLE SLIDE * NO KEYS * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Gulf Stream KingSport

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Gulf Stream KingSport

ULTRA LITE SERIES 257RB

11989797

2018 Gulf Stream KingSport

ULTRA LITE SERIES 257RB

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1NL1G2820J1132179

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 49078
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $15,800
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
* SINGLE SLIDE * NO KEYS *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 Gulf Stream KingSport