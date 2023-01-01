Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

101,659 KM

Details Description

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10085001
  2. 10085001
  3. 10085001
  4. 10085001
  5. 10085001
  6. 10085001
  7. 10085001
  8. 10085001
  9. 10085001
  10. 10085001
  11. 10085001
  12. 10085001
  13. 10085001
  14. 10085001
  15. 10085001
  16. 10085001
  17. 10085001
  18. 10085001
  19. 10085001
  20. 10085001
  21. 10085001
  22. 10085001
  23. 10085001
  24. 10085001
  25. 10085001
  26. 10085001
  27. 10085001
  28. 10085001
  29. 10085001
  30. 10085001
  31. 10085001
  32. 10085001
  33. 10085001
Contact Seller

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,659KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10085001
  • Stock #: 70813
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F37JA805514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 70813
  • Mileage 101,659 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 24.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 70813 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $33,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 101,659 KM
$33,000 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 9,788 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler Sebrin...
 17,997 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory