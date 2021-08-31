+ taxes & licensing
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
This clean 2018 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T was recently taken on trade by Johan de Deugd from one of his customers. This is Accord is loaded with options like the leather wrapped steering wheel, leather interior with heated/vented front seats, large infotainment system with Navigation/ AM/FM/SAT but also bluetooth connectivity, powerful turbo charged engine, memory seats, and sunroof. For your safety, it is equipped with back up camera, sensors, blind spot /rear cross path detection, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and much more. Please call or text at 403-609-7918 for more detailed information about this Honda Accord The Dealership is in the process of completing the mandatory pre-owned vehicle inspection as well as the reconditioning. Be ahead of the general public. Schedule your VIP showing of this vehicle now, call or text Johan on his personal cell 403-609-7918. Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671 *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
