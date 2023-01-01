Menu
2018 Honda Civic

65,498 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Type R MANUAL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

2018 Honda Civic

Type R MANUAL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,498KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10051473
  Stock #: 300856
  VIN: SHHFK8G36JU300856

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Hatchback
  Mileage 65,498 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CIVIC TYPE R MANUAL WITH LOW 65498 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, +R MODE, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, BUILT-IN WIRELESS CHARGER, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE! 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Front Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,ABS,Power Mirror(s),Power Steering,Rear Defrost,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Spoiler,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Tires - Front Perfor...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

