Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

72,090 KM

Details Description

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10421115
  2. 10421115
  3. 10421115
  4. 10421115
  5. 10421115
  6. 10421115
  7. 10421115
  8. 10421115
  9. 10421115
  10. 10421115
  11. 10421115
  12. 10421115
  13. 10421115
  14. 10421115
  15. 10421115
  16. 10421115
  17. 10421115
  18. 10421115
  19. 10421115
  20. 10421115
  21. 10421115
  22. 10421115
  23. 10421115
Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,090KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10421115
  • Stock #: 79394
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55JH004155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79394
  • Mileage 72,090 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 79394 - LOT #: 120 - RESERVE PRICE: $19,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2000 GMC Sierra 1500...
 408,530 KM
$1,950 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Odyssey EX
 210,811 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Orlan...
 217,091 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory