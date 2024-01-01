$19,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
**SI MANUAL**
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road with this 2018 Honda Civic SI MANUAL, now available at Car Zone! This sleek grey sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission for an exhilarating driving experience. With only 172,377km on the odometer, this Civic SI is still in its prime, ready to take on any adventure.
Step inside and be greeted by comfortable grey cloth seats, heated for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, and keep your hands warm with the heated steering wheel. The SI's premium sound system will keep you entertained on every drive, and the sunroof lets you soak up the sunshine. And for added peace of mind, this Civic comes equipped with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Honda Civic SI MANUAL stand out:
- Manual Transmission: Experience the pure driving pleasure of a manual transmission, giving you complete control over the road.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and warm on those cold winter commutes.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the convenience of a sunroof.
- Premium Sound System: Get lost in your favorite music with a high-quality audio experience.
- Push Button Start: Enjoy keyless entry and a seamless start for your daily commute.
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. AMVIC licensed dealer.
403-248-0245