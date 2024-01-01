Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wEKswuyhhqZfKwm%2BCR7k4XP04Up2oS0o><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p>Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road with this 2018 Honda Civic SI MANUAL, now available at Car Zone! This sleek grey sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission for an exhilarating driving experience. With only 172,377km on the odometer, this Civic SI is still in its prime, ready to take on any adventure.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by comfortable grey cloth seats, heated for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, and keep your hands warm with the heated steering wheel. The SIs premium sound system will keep you entertained on every drive, and the sunroof lets you soak up the sunshine. And for added peace of mind, this Civic comes equipped with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Honda Civic SI MANUAL stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the pure driving pleasure of a manual transmission, giving you complete control over the road.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay comfortable and warm on those cold winter commutes.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the convenience of a sunroof.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Get lost in your favorite music with a high-quality audio experience.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Enjoy keyless entry and a seamless start for your daily commute.</li></ul><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. </span><strong style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We even take trades. Same day approvals at </span><a style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2018 Honda Civic

172,377 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

**SI MANUAL**

Watch This Vehicle
11992968

2018 Honda Civic

**SI MANUAL**

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1733528028
  2. 1733528028
  3. 1733528028
  4. 1733528029
  5. 1733528029
  6. 1733528029
  7. 1733528029
  8. 1733528029
  9. 1733528029
  10. 1733528029
  11. 1733528029
  12. 1733528029
  13. 1733528029
  14. 1733528030
  15. 1733528030
  16. 1733528030
  17. 1733528030
  18. 1733528030
  19. 1733528030
  20. 1733528030
  21. 1733528030
  22. 1733528030
  23. 1733528030
  24. 1733528030
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,377KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road with this 2018 Honda Civic SI MANUAL, now available at Car Zone! This sleek grey sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission for an exhilarating driving experience. With only 172,377km on the odometer, this Civic SI is still in its prime, ready to take on any adventure.

Step inside and be greeted by comfortable grey cloth seats, heated for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, and keep your hands warm with the heated steering wheel. The SI's premium sound system will keep you entertained on every drive, and the sunroof lets you soak up the sunshine. And for added peace of mind, this Civic comes equipped with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Honda Civic SI MANUAL stand out:

  • Manual Transmission: Experience the pure driving pleasure of a manual transmission, giving you complete control over the road.
  • Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and warm on those cold winter commutes.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the convenience of a sunroof.
  • Premium Sound System: Get lost in your favorite music with a high-quality audio experience.
  • Push Button Start: Enjoy keyless entry and a seamless start for your daily commute.

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2024 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV S-LINE **EASY FINANCE** for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV S-LINE **EASY FINANCE** 16,909 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIVE S-LINE **EASY FINANCE** for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIVE S-LINE **EASY FINANCE** 13,843 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD LOADED for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD LOADED 208,554 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic