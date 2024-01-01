Menu
2018 Honda CIVIC SEDAN TOURING WITH 217166KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIT, BLIND SPOT WARNING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, STEERING MODESM COLLISION AVOIDENCE AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

2018 Honda Civic

217,166 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
Sedan Touring | SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM

12039586

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,166KM
VIN 2HGFC1F99JH101582

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 217,166 KM

2018 Honda CIVIC SEDAN TOURING WITH 217166KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIT, BLIND SPOT WARNING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, STEERING MODESM COLLISION AVOIDENCE AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

ABS,Front Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Turbocharged,Traction Control,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Lane Departure Warning,Leather Steering Wheel,Bucket Seats,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,Climate Control,Generic ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

