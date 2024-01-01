$14,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring | SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring | SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,166KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC1F99JH101582
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 217,166 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CIVIC SEDAN TOURING WITH 217166KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIT, BLIND SPOT WARNING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, STEERING MODESM COLLISION AVOIDENCE AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ABS,Front Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Turbocharged,Traction Control,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Lane Departure Warning,Leather Steering Wheel,Bucket Seats,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,Climate Control,Generic ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring | SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM 217,166 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry XSE | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION 164,807 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT | BACK UP CAM | BLIND SPOT DETECTION | BLUETOOTH 192,772 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 Honda Civic