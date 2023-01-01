$29,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-804-6179
2018 Honda CR-V
LX- NO ACCIDENTS, AWD, BACK UP CAM, BRAKE HOLD
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10492899
- Stock #: CM136518
- VIN: 2HKRW2H2XJH136518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CM136518
- Mileage 115,925 KM
Vehicle Description
This TURBOCHARGED 2018 Honda CR-V LX ALL WHEEL DRIVE is equipped with everything needed to ride in style and comfort. This amazing car is equipped with heated seats, back-up camera, brake hold, automatic high beams and has some of the newest technology for all your needs. This vehicle can connect to smart phones through bluetooth connection and offers hands free with integrated steering wheel control.
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-969-4098.
FAST APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.