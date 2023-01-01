2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $29,997 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 9 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10492899

10492899 Stock #: CM136518

CM136518 VIN: 2HKRW2H2XJH136518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # CM136518

Mileage 115,925 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.