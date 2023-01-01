Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

115,925 KM

$29,997

+ tax & licensing
$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX- NO ACCIDENTS, AWD, BACK UP CAM, BRAKE HOLD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX- NO ACCIDENTS, AWD, BACK UP CAM, BRAKE HOLD

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Sale

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

115,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10492899
  Stock #: CM136518
  VIN: 2HKRW2H2XJH136518

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Stock # CM136518
  • Mileage 115,925 KM

Vehicle Description

This TURBOCHARGED 2018 Honda CR-V LX ALL WHEEL DRIVE is equipped with everything needed to ride in style and comfort. This amazing car is equipped with heated seats, back-up camera, brake hold, automatic high beams and has some of the newest technology for all your needs. This vehicle can connect to smart phones through bluetooth connection and offers hands free with integrated steering wheel control. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

