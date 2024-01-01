Menu
<p>**2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD**  </p><p>96601 km | White Exterior | Cloth Interior  </p><p> </p><p>Discover the perfect balance of reliability, comfort, and versatility with this **2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD**. Whether its daily commuting or weekend adventures, this SUV is designed to keep you confident on the road with low mileage and excellent features.</p><p> </p><p>Key Features:</p><p>- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD)** for peace of mind in all weather conditions</p><p>- **Turbocharged Engine** for great fuel efficiency and performance</p><p>- **Heated Front Seats** for cold-weather comfort</p><p>- **Power Moonroof** to enjoy the open sky</p><p>- **Honda Sensing Safety Suite** including Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- **Remote Start** for convenience on the go</p><p> </p><p>With just **96601 km**, this CR-V offers exceptional value and dependability.</p><p> </p><p>**By Appointment Only**  </p><p>Schedule your test drive today with **Fagan Family Automotive**. Visit www.faganauto.ca to book your appointment.</p>

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
96,601KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H51JH133243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2018 Honda CR-V