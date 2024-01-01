$28,988+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,601 KM
Vehicle Description
**2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD**
96601 km | White Exterior | Cloth Interior
Discover the perfect balance of reliability, comfort, and versatility with this **2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD**. Whether it's daily commuting or weekend adventures, this SUV is designed to keep you confident on the road with low mileage and excellent features.
Key Features:
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD)** for peace of mind in all weather conditions
- **Turbocharged Engine** for great fuel efficiency and performance
- **Heated Front Seats** for cold-weather comfort
- **Power Moonroof** to enjoy the open sky
- **Honda Sensing Safety Suite** including Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control
- **Remote Start** for convenience on the go
With just **96601 km**, this CR-V offers exceptional value and dependability.
**By Appointment Only**
Schedule your test drive today with **Fagan Family Automotive**. Visit www.faganauto.ca to book your appointment.
Vehicle Features
Fagan Family Automotive
+ taxes & licensing
403-437-6026