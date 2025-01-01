$26,997+ tax & licensing
Location
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
Certified + E-Tested
$26,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 153,496 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Entertainment System (EX-RES)
This family-friendly minivan offers a blend of comfort, advanced technology, and versatility. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 280HP and 262 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a spacious vehicle equipped with features to enhance every journey.Features:
Seating for up to 8 with premium cloth upholstery
9-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving
Magic Slide® second-row seats for flexible seating configurations
18-inch alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Power sliding rear doors for easy access
8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration
Rear Entertainment System with a 10.2-inch display, Blu-ray™ player, and wireless headphones
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines for confident maneuvering
Safety: Honda Sensing® suite including Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist Systemes.wikipedia.org+1en.wikipedia.org+1en.wikipedia.org
Ideal for families seeking a reliable, spacious, and technologically advanced minivan equipped to handle daily commutes and long road trips alike.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
