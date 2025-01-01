$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda TRX500FA RUBICON
2018 Honda TRX500FA RUBICON
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,680KM
VIN 1HFTE464XJ4301214
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 1,680 KM
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 26.
