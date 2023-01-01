Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

138,672 KM

Details Description Features

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Drivinci Automotive Corp

403-401-6140

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL/BLINDSPOT/HEATEDSEATS/REARCAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL/BLINDSPOT/HEATEDSEATS/REARCAMERA

Location

Drivinci Automotive Corp

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-401-6140

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10122870
  • Stock #: 643737
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXJU643737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 643737
  • Mileage 138,672 KM

Vehicle Description

***COMING SOON***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT OR JUST WALK-IN***


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE ADVERTISED***CASH PRICE $15,998


2018 Hyundai Elantra adds a standard 6-speed automatic transmission with Shiftronic manual upshifting and downshifting control, 4-wheel disc brakes, rearview camera, blindspot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist, heated side mirrors, SiriusXM satellite radio, seven inch touchscreen display and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.


 


  • FINANCING: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY , NEW COMERS, WORKING VISA AND MORE. We can finance ANYONE and you don't need a good credit for that. Lowest payments are guaranteed. Give us a call at 403-401-6140 or email at info@drivinciautomotive.ca with your inquires and we will get back to you right away. 

  • TRADE-INS:  We accept and offer the best and accurate vehicle value based on condition and market.

  • WARRANTY: All our vehicles  qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask us and we will help to choose the right one for you.

  • CONTACT: For more information please feel free to contact us at 403-401-6140 or via email info@drivinciautomotive.ca. We are located at 2011 50 Street SE, Calgary, Alberta and visit our website for more vehicle at drivinciautomotive.ca 

  • All vehicles with FULL DISCLOSURE. Carfax available for all the vehicles.

***Includes in the advertised price for any vehicle the total cost of the vehicle, including, but not limited to, all fees and charges not including GST or costs and charges associated with financing.***  


Extended warranty is available, for more information please email us at info@drivinciautomotive.ca. Warranty is additional charges. 


  • DRIVINCI AUTOMOTIVE CORP. is an AMVIC licensed used-car-dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drivinci Automotive Corp

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 138,672 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 93,200 KM
$13,498 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey A...
 123,025 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Email Drivinci Automotive Corp

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Drivinci Automotive Corp

Drivinci Automotive Corp

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

Call Dealer

403-401-XXXX

(click to show)

403-401-6140

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory