2018 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,498 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 6 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10122870

10122870 Stock #: 643737

643737 VIN: KMHD84LFXJU643737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 643737

Mileage 138,672 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Entertainment System Hill Ascent Control Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Electronic Stability Control Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.