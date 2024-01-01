Menu
<div>2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL SE WITH 94983 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, DRIVE MODES, APPLE CARPLAY AND MORE!</div>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

94,983 KM

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED STEERING

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED STEERING

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,983KM
VIN KMHD84LF9JU498190

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 94,983 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL SE WITH 94983 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, DRIVE MODES, APPLE CARPLAY AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MARINA BLUE METALLIC,BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES,Front Wheel Drive,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Immobilizer,Bluetooth Connection,Daytime Running Lights,Cross-Traffic Alert,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Aluminum Wheels,Front Head Air Bag

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2018 Hyundai Elantra