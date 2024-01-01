$16,488+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED STEERING
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,983KM
VIN KMHD84LF9JU498190
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 94,983 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL SE WITH 94983 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, DRIVE MODES, APPLE CARPLAY AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
MARINA BLUE METALLIC,BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES,Front Wheel Drive,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Immobilizer,Bluetooth Connection,Daytime Running Lights,Cross-Traffic Alert,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Aluminum Wheels,Front Head Air Bag,Integrate...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
