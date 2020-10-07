Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

35,000 KM

Details

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE w/ AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE w/ AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6085566
  Stock #: 19156
  VIN: 5NPD74LF8JH278606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19156
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM Hyundai Elantra LE comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, air conditioning, heated seats, premium sound system, keyless entry with factory alarm system, projection headlights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, power windows / locks / mirrors, Bluetooth and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

