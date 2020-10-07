Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

9,500 KM

Details

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT TECH w/ NAVI / 6 SPEED / TURBOCHARGED

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT TECH w/ NAVI / 6 SPEED / TURBOCHARGED

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

9,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6085572
  • Stock #: 19151
  • VIN: KMHD04LB2JU686067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 19151
  • Mileage 9,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER LOW KNM= Hyundai Elantra SPORT TECHNOLOGY comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, 6 SPEED manual transmission, power sunroof, sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, HID headlights, 8-inch touchscreen NAVIGATION system, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, factory bodykit / skirt package, LED daytime running lights, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, push start ignition, premium INFINITI sound system, heated SPORT leather seats, heated sport steering wheel and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

