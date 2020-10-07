2018 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ONE OWNER LOW KNM= Hyundai Elantra SPORT TECHNOLOGY comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, 6 SPEED manual transmission, power sunroof, sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, HID headlights, 8-inch touchscreen NAVIGATION system, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, factory bodykit / skirt package, LED daytime running lights, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, push start ignition, premium INFINITI sound system, heated SPORT leather seats, heated sport steering wheel and much more!!
