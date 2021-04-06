2018 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Elantra GL comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO, alloy wheels, back-up camera, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, cruise control, air conditioning, Bluetooth, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, projection headlights, remote keyless entry with factory alarm system, 60/40 split folding rear seats, many safety features including traction & stability control / antilock disc brakes / side curtain airbags and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4