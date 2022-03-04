$24,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS LEATHER BACKUP CAMERA LANE AST SUNROOF
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
99,914KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8530367
- Stock #: 480543
- VIN: KMHD84LF3JU480543
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 99,914 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS WITH 99914 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Keyless Entry,Traction Control,Power Door Locks,Lane Departure Warning,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Sun/Moonroof,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4