2018 Hyundai Elantra

99,914 KM

$24,988

$24,988 + tax & licensing
$24,988

$24,988 + taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS LEATHER BACKUP CAMERA LANE AST SUNROOF

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS LEATHER BACKUP CAMERA LANE AST SUNROOF

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$24,988

$24,988 + taxes & licensing

99,914KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8530367
  • Stock #: 480543
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU480543

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 99,914 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS WITH 99914 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Keyless Entry,Traction Control,Power Door Locks,Lane Departure Warning,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Power Door Locks,Traction Control,Hands-Free Liftgate,Power Door Locks,Sun/Moonroof,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Driver Va...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

